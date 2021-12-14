Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.72. 63,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 724,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $822.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 383,205 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 254,503 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,835,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 239,799 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.4% during the third quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,198,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 168,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 644,161 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

