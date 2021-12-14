Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.72. 63,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 724,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $822.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 383,205 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 254,503 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,835,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 239,799 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.4% during the third quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,198,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 168,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 644,161 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
