Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Announces Earnings Results

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 18.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.84. 4,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65. Malvern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $120.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

