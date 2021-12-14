Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Buys 222 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $190,759,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

