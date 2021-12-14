Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Purchases 1,975 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,724 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

