Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for 6.7% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $19,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 562,851 shares of company stock valued at $42,563,258 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.37, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.