Master Contract Token Hits One Day Volume of $77,947.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $866,677.66 and approximately $77,947.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.92 or 0.08069926 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074941 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00085748 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

