Matthew Croatti Sells 85 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 85 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $17,201.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE UNF traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $205.86. The stock had a trading volume of 64,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,844. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.97. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $189.84 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.93.
UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,995,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.
UniFirst Company Profile
UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.
