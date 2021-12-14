Matthew Croatti Sells 85 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 85 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $17,201.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE UNF traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $205.86. The stock had a trading volume of 64,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,844. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.97. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $189.84 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.93.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 15.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,995,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

