MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Short Interest Update

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a growth of 1,538.5% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of MAVBF opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. MAV Beauty Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

