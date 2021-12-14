Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WKEY opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.65. WISeKey International has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WISeKey International in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WISeKey International by 277.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in WISeKey International by 115.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WISeKey International in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

