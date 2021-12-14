Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $158.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

