Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $654,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.38.

Shares of COST opened at $557.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $561.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.