Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 6,454 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,442,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,651,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,222,062 shares of company stock worth $199,777,148 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

