Mchain (MAR) Reaches Market Cap of $33,178.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last week, Mchain has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $33,178.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005060 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000728 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 77,003,950 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.