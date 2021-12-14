McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Lowered to $262.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $279.00 to $262.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.17.

Shares of MCK opened at $230.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.93. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $169.09 and a fifty-two week high of $233.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

