McLean Asset Management Corp Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $148.99 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

