Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $30,782,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 49.3% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 20,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. 5,128,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,783. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

