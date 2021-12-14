Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.12

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 12525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco International Development from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Melco International Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

