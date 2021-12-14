Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MCG. Loop Capital increased their price target on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

NYSE:MCG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. 439,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,605. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.22. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). On average, equities analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

