Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

