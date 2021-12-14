Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,664 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $382,833,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $143,979,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

