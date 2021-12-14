Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

