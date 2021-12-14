Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Veru were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VERU. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Veru by 46.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the second quarter worth $89,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Veru by 523.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VERU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Veru stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Veru Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $488.98 million, a P/E ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

