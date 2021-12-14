Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 903,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $19,151,000. Finally, Brightworth increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 168,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $92.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

