Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 171,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,713,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $184.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.