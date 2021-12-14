Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 6,169 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

SPYG traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $70.97. 38,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,360. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

