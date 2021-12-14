Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.94 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post $269.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.23 million to $271.93 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $258.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 246,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 37,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

MMSI traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.40. 205,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,728. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average of $66.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

