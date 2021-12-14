Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.12% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 134,784 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

NTB opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.