Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 71.8% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 103,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

LOW opened at $257.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

