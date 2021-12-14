Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 603.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.