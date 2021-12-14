Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 647 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Magna International were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,524,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magna International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.66. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.