Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 23,728 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,728 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,538,000 after buying an additional 2,482,801 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Evergy by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after buying an additional 2,291,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,330,000 after buying an additional 1,395,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after buying an additional 1,270,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.95 per share, for a total transaction of $453,586.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 220,710 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,865 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVRG opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

