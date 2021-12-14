Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 316 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,811 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $108,386,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,016,000 after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,482,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FHI opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

