Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 769.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2,850.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $203.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

