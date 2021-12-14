Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) PT Lowered to $12.50

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MESA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $130.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

