MetaHash (MHC) Trading Down 21.6% This Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. #MetaHash has a market cap of $22.91 million and $954,535.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00054925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.66 or 0.08003039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00077940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,064.38 or 1.00184159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002647 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,131,620,904 coins and its circulating supply is 2,961,498,493 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

