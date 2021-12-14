Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $13.87 million and $391,884.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001933 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,437,358 coins and its circulating supply is 79,437,260 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.