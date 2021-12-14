MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

MGEE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,736. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,794,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 969,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,247,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,525,000 after purchasing an additional 224,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

