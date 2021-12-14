Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.65

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 1.65 and last traded at 1.68, with a volume of 35702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of 2.26 and a 200-day moving average of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $692.74 million and a P/E ratio of -8.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

