Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 52,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 445,678 shares.The stock last traded at $2.58 and had previously closed at $2.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
