Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 52,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 445,678 shares.The stock last traded at $2.58 and had previously closed at $2.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.