Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.20 Per Share

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will earn $5.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $59.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.00. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,500,000 after buying an additional 34,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 28.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 133,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

