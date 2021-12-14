Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $43.10 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.5% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 76.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 7.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 383,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $85,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

V traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.90. 68,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,838,687. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $407.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

