Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 479 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.7% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

BLK stock traded down $9.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $908.03. 3,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $915.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $898.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.