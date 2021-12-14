Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 360,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 332,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 266,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.10. 12,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,708. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $88.97 and a 52-week high of $111.14.

