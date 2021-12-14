Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 53,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. McCutchen Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 179,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.46 and a one year high of $112.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.06.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

