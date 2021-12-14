Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $267,606,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $123,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $126.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.28. The stock has a market cap of $223.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

