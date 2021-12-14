Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $917.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $915.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $898.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

