Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,671 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter worth $485,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Impinj by 464.2% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Impinj by 28.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Impinj by 107,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $413,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $33,469.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,059,334 shares of company stock worth $82,819,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

