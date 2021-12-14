Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $56,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.79.

SBUX stock opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,118 shares of company stock worth $34,729,854. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

