Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Mondelez International by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,442,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Mondelez International by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,651,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,222,062 shares of company stock worth $199,777,148 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

