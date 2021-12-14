Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $74.88 and a 52 week high of $96.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.18.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.